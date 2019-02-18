Kochi Metro police station opened at Kalamassery  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Kochi Metro police station, an exclusive station for handling law and order issues related to Kochi Metro, here on Sunday. The police should stand along with the people in the deliverance of justice, he said during the inaugural address. “The service of the police is essential for a corruption-free state. Corruption and nepotism should be eradicated from Kerala, the state which enjoys a top ranking in literacy and education,” he said.

Kochi Metro police station, the first of its kind in the state, is based at a renovated 2,500-sqft building near CUSAT Metro station. It has jurisdiction over the entire metro stations and trains on the Aluva-Pettah stretch, besides Muttom yard. Former Ernakulam Central CI A Ananthalal has been posted as the CI of Kochi Metro Police Station.KMRL MD Mohammed Hanish handed over the key of the metro police station to DGP Loknath Behera. V K Ibrahim Kunju MLA presided over.

The project was mooted in 2017 and the renovation of the building was completed in two months. However, the inauguration was inordinately delayed owing to several reasons. The personnel will have a separate uniform. As many as 13 members of the force will be women.

The other police stations inaugurated by the Chief Minister are: Ilavumthitta in Pathanamthitta district, Udumbanchola in Idukki, Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode, Kannanellur in Kannur and Melpparambu in Kasargod. Besides, he also inaugurated lower subordinate quarters in Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Kenichira in Wayanad, DNA Laboratory in Kannur, the building of Maranallur Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram Rural via video conferencing.