Master of slokas

KOCHI: Be it queries regarding human existentialism or man’s relationship with nature or even those associated with diseases, there is nothing the Vedas don’t have an answer to. Seshadrinatha Sastrigal proves it repeatedly by quoting slokas from the books which are considered treasures of knowledge both, in India and abroad.

Hence, it is befitting that he was honoured with the Mahamahopadhyaya title. The 85-year-old scholar who is the only person to receive the Mahamahopadhyaya title after Independence.

Got a question on the various types of technologies being used today, his reply comes pat accompanied by a set of slokas which he recites with the ease of a person who is well-versed with it. “Do you know that nearly all the technologies like air travel and even the making of machines have been dealt with in detail in the Vedas?,” he asks.

“You must have heard how the Westerners are very interested in learning the Vedas even though the same interest is never shown by our own people. While we rush after the glitz and glitter of the West and ditch the valuable information stored our Vedas, they are hell-bent in learning its secrets,” he says. He was critical of the way people today lead their lives.

“Everything people do today is totally against the way of life prescribed by the sages. We have lost connection with our surroundings and thereby the eco-system. Nothing is natural and this artificiality is getting reflected in our lives,” he says. Even the issue of untouchability is a creation of man’s greed, he continues.

Vedas have not propounded untouchability, he stresses. “Man created it in his own mind and takes the refuge of Vedas to give it validity. Hence it becomes very important to learn Vedas so as not be led astray by such fake people,” he says. According to him, even in the case of food habits, the Vedas advise people to eat the produce of their land.

“Today everything is available. Food from all over the world is being served on the dinner table. However, people forget one important thing - one should eat only indigenous food. Our body is acclimatised to the weather condition, soil and water type of our land. So, the body will be able to easily assimilate such food,” he says.

If people realise this truth, all the ailments they suffer from will disappear, he says. In the case of diseases, according to him, the remedy can be found in nature itself. “There is a great difference between allopathy and Ayurveda. While Ayurveda treats the root cause of the disease, allopathy targets the symptoms,” he said. He also points out how people are misled by allopathy in thinking that there is a cure for many diseases.

“Ayurveda specifically states that diabetes is a lifelong disease, as against the falsehood propagated by those in the West,” he said. So, it becomes very important for everyone to have a knowledge of Vedas, he adds.

Due to his in-depth knowledge of Sanskrit, Vedas, Ayurveda and astrology, heads of respected sanyasi maths consult him. Possibly, there is no one alive in the country with such wide knowledge on such deep verticals. Today, he spends his time in Kalady, teaching Dharmasastras, Sanskrit and Vedas to the young and old which include executives and professors. A lot of Ayurveda and astrology practitioners in Kerala and Tamil Nadu seek his help to clear their doubts.

He also has a collection of books, printed on both paper and palm leaves, in English, Sanskrit and granthabhasha. He is in the process of digitising them with the help of Veda Samrakshana Nyasa Trust based in Kochi for the future generations.