Microfilm with a macro message

KOCHI: What can one do in two minutes? Though the question might sound a bit absurd, we know the limitations of conveying an idea in such a short duration. But ask the same to Sam Thomas, the Kochi-based artist popularly known as ‘Art Mowgli,’ and he will present his experimental microfilm ‘Chaare’.

‘Chaare - A micro tale’, a first-of-its-kind in Malayalam, narrates the story of people we consider insignificant in life.

The two-minute long video depicts a familiar plot in a heartwarming manner.

“Though we have done a few short films in the past, we wanted to make something new. We had already come across microfilms at various college-level competitions, and our team decided to effectively convey a simple story at a short span of time,” says Sam, director of the microfilm.

Constant desire and unending passion to create unique films led Sam and team to the flick. “Our team opted the deceptive way of storytelling to keep the audience’s curiosity to the end. We have used only two camera angles in the whole film,” he says.

By combining the animation element, the crew made the film more interactive along with voice over. “I had no prior experience in animation and learned it for the venture. Actually, it wasn’t a part of our plan in the beginning. But the awkwardness made by the static shots compelled us to add something more. Luckily, it went well with the voice over rendered by our scriptwriter Midhun Solomon,” says the 24-year-old.

Abhirami Sanjay is the lead actor in the microfilm released by Saptaa studios. Rijo Joseph handled the music department with effective background scores.

Eswin Dixon looked after editing and animation works. The mixing was done by Jayasankar K P and subtitles were penned by Geethu Davis.

Sam completed his Bachelors in Communication Design from Birmingham City University. Apart from the videos made for academic purposes, he has directed two short films namely ‘Moovanthi’ and ‘First Love’. The budding filmmaker has organised ‘Reverse Exhibition’ - an expo of images made through invert art at Kochi a few months ago.

Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8_hEgaIld0