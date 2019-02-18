Pedal Force organises patriotic ride to honour jawans

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pedal Force, a cycling group, conducted a patriotic ride from Trippunithura to Naval Base in Willingdon Island. The cyclists wanted to express their solidarity and also offer tributes to the jawans who attained martyrdom in the terror attack in Kashmir.

The cyclists installed the photograph of Malayali jawan Vasanthkumar at Statue junction in Trippunithura. The ride began after the cyclists offered floral tributes and paid their respects to the slain jawans. They wore black badges as a mark of mourning and also carried placards. The ride which began at 6 am reached Naval Base at 7 am.

The cyclists spent an hour at the base before dispersing. Pedal Force founder Joby Kandanad led the ride.