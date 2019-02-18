Security beefed up for Makam Thozhal festival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To facilitate the smooth conduct of the annual Makam Thozhal festival at Chottanikkara Devi Temple on Tuesday, the Ernakulam Rural police have made elaborate security arrangements. Rural SP Rahul R Nair said security has been beefed up ahead of the ritual.

According to him, 1,000 police personnel including women officers headed by five DySPs under the direct monitoring of Rural SP have been deployed for security duty. A police control room that will function round-the-clock has been set up, and about 80 CCTV cameras have been installed at various locations.