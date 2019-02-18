Home Cities Kochi

TCS Fit4life witnesses active participation of techies

TCS has partnered with the Cancure Foundation in Kochi for the Challenge and contributed Rs 5,00000 to each of these charity partners.

TCS Fit4life Corporate Challenge Winners Merina Mathew, Deepti Mohan and Dhanyamol in women’s category and Guru Prasad, Mukesh Prasad and Aniket Bhagat from men’s category with Prasad Panicker, Executive Director, BPCL Kochi Refinery and Dinesh P Thampi, Delivery Centre Head, TCS Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aniket Bhagat in men’s category and Merina Mathew in women’s category, both from Tata Consultancy Services, won the TCS Fit4life Corporate Challenge, a 10 km competitive running event for corporate participants held in Kochi on Sunday to promote physical fitness amongst professionals while contributing to a social cause.

Mukesh Prasad from TCS and Guru Prashant from Cognizant in the men’s category and Deepti Mohan and Dhanyamol, both from TCS in the women’s category reached second and third positions respectively.
Overall 3,000 runners from 53 companies from the city and outside participated in the Challenge. 
The challenge was flagged off from Durbar Hall Ground by Prasad Panicker, Executive Director, BPCL Kochi Refinery and Dinesh P Thampi, Delivery Centre Head and Vice President,  TCS Kerala. 
The top three men and women finishers were awarded trophies, medals, Fastrack activity trackers, and Tata Stryder bicycles. These top six winners also received a free entry to participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon. 

The corporate with the highest number of participants and the corporate with the highest number of women participants were also awarded trophies. All participants received a runners’ kit, which includes a t-shirt and a bag. All finishers were awarded a medal and a timing certificate.
Corporates were required to register as teams, each with a minimum of four members, preferably with at least one woman participant. A corporate could field multiple teams and registration was limited to a maximum of 3,000 participants. 

