VFPCK mulls Organic Input Centre

Published: 18th February 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: To encourage more and more farmers to adopt an organic way of farming, the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) is planning to set up an Organic Input Centre. 
The primary aim of the centre is to promote organic farming by providing organic manure, natural growth boosters and preventives against pests. The VFPCK has submitted the proposal to the State Government. The Government has given its in-principle nod for the facility. 

The new centre will come up at the one-acre land handed over by Horticorp at Kakkanad.  The total cost for setting up the facility which also includes a laboratory for quality testing is estimated to be `3.5 crore.
"The government is giving much importance to organic farming and is planning various programmes for promoting it. However, even organic farmers, who are strictly following green methods are not getting pure organic manure. Realising the huge popularity that organic farming gets nowadays, various manufacturers are marketing products, which they claim as organic manure. However, there are no adequate facilities here to check the quality of available manure.

That is why VFPCK has come up with the plan to set up an Organic Input centre," VFPCK chief executive officer Saji John told Express.

He said the proposed centre at Kakkanad will provide organic inputs to the farmers. "We have already reached an agreement with the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, under which the latter will share the technology with us to develop natural pesticides from tapioca which will be marketed under the label- Nanma, Menma and Sreya. The vegetable special nutrients, growth promoters for plantain and banana and similar products will also be available through the outlet," he added. John said the Minister of Agriculture is entirely in support of the project, and the facility will be completed by year end. 

The VFPCK, in the second phase of the project, will be looking into the possibilities of launching a testing centre for assessing the quality of organic vegetables available in the market. "There are various outlets which sell organic vegetables. In phase two of the project, we will think of setting up an unit for testing the quality of organic vegetables," he added.

The self-help groups of farmers from the centre under VFPCK will market the products. There are nearly two lakh farmers in these groups. VFPCK has also launched steps to form Farmers Collective under centre's Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana. Each collective will have to start organic farming in a total of 50 acres. 

