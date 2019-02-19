A ‘native’ space for tribal art

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For long, art galleries have focused on contemporary and abstract art. Tribal art has never been given its due. Sure, there are regular occurrences of tribal art exhibitions across the country, but albeit never has there been a permanent space exclusively for tribal art.

This struck Jose Dominic, former MD and CEO of CGH Earth for forty years, when he wanted to venture into a personal endeavour which was creatively challenging and engaging. ‘Dezika Tribal Art’, in knowledge partnership with Sathyapal, artist and former secretary and chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi, was inaugurated on Monday at Jew Town near the Mattancherry Synagogue. The collectibles, sourced from different parts of India including remote places in Odisha, Chattisgarh and West Bengal, comprises tribal utilities, tribal toys, tribal utensils, tribal-oriented paintings on canvas, and exquisite bronze and wood structures will be on display and sale at the art gallery.

“Tribal art has quite a few promoters in India. Through ‘Dezika’, tribal art creates a market for tribal artists from various places across India. Simultaneously, the tribal art pieces can be purchased at an affordable rate,” says Jose.

Dezika Tribal Art is a permanent space for tribal art. “We hope to be promoters of Indian tribal art. We’re keen on art that is tribal in nature, as opposed to folklore or mural art,” he continues.

The tribal art gallery, a first in Kochi, could be exactly what the city needs. With Kochi emerging as an art hub, with he Kochi Muziris Biennale and the number of art galleries that are popping up in the city. “Dezika Tribal Art gallery will serve the artist, the art collector, and the art lover,” says Jose. ‘Dezika’ in Sanskrit means ‘native’.

The gallery will also have its online presence replete with catalogues.