A reality in candlelight

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In 2012, the Nirbhaya case in Delhi gave chills to anyone with humanity. The horrific details of Kathua rape case in 2018 brought to light the lengths people would go to terrorise marginalised communities. Reminding society to protect its women and the need to enforce women safety, a short film Candlelights was released on YouTube on February 18.

The film revolves around a young man waiting to meet up with his fiance for a candlelight dinner. At the agreed place, a table is set for the couple and preparations are made. Only, she doesn't arrive. Why she doesn't, holds the plotline together.

Sexual abuse is a commonly explored his theme among many short films. However, according to the director, Candlelights is a reminder bell to the grim reality. "I wanted the viewers to remember the past incidents and understand that sexual harassment and rape can happen to anyone. Someday, your beloved ones could be the victims. The sooner we realise this, we have better hopes to prevent another Nirbhaya incident," says Shiyaz Jas, the director of the short film.

The name Candlelights, at first, reflects romance and intimacy. The man is seen waiting for his beloved in the light of a candle. But that soon turns into a candlelight vigil seeking justice for her rape and consequent murder. "The name is an introspection into the reality we see," says Shiyaz.

The short film was released under the banner of Cheraman Talkies with a cost of production of Rs 30,000. Bithul Baby Chacko and Navas Punnakkal donned the pivotal roles in the film. While Anees Zoom was the associate director, Shiyaz also handled the story, cinematography and editing. When Joby Premose composed the music, Vipinlal handled the art and stills, and Manesh Picasso did the design. Interestingly, the short film is Bithul's 35th acting venture.