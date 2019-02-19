Home Cities Kochi

A reality in candlelight

In 2012, the Nirbhaya case in Delhi gave chills to anyone with humanity.

Published: 19th February 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In 2012, the Nirbhaya case in Delhi gave chills to anyone with humanity. The horrific details of Kathua rape case in 2018 brought to light the lengths people would go to terrorise marginalised communities. Reminding society to protect its women and the need to enforce women safety, a short film Candlelights was released on YouTube on February 18. 

The film revolves around a young man waiting to meet up with his fiance for a candlelight dinner. At the agreed place, a table is set for the couple and preparations are made. Only, she doesn't arrive. Why she doesn't, holds the plotline together. 

Sexual abuse is a commonly explored  his theme among many short films. However, according to the director, Candlelights is a reminder bell to the grim reality. "I wanted the viewers to remember the past incidents and understand that sexual harassment and rape can happen to anyone. Someday, your beloved ones could be the victims. The sooner we realise this, we have better hopes to prevent another Nirbhaya incident," says Shiyaz Jas, the director of the short film.

 The name Candlelights, at first, reflects romance and intimacy. The man is seen waiting for his beloved in the light of a candle. But that soon turns into a candlelight vigil seeking justice for her rape and consequent murder. "The name is an introspection into the reality we see," says Shiyaz. 

The short film was released under the banner of Cheraman Talkies with a cost of production of Rs 30,000. Bithul Baby Chacko and Navas Punnakkal donned the pivotal roles in the film. While Anees Zoom was the associate director, Shiyaz also handled the story, cinematography and editing. When Joby Premose composed the music, Vipinlal handled the art and stills, and Manesh Picasso did the design. Interestingly, the short film is Bithul's 35th acting venture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp