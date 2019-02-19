Kochi: Business as usual despite minor hiccups

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Youth Congress on Monday to protest the killing of two of its workers in Kasargod led to minor skirmishes across the district even though normal life was not affected in a big way. About 50 activists belonging to the Congress, Youth Congress and KSU were taken into custody by the City Police in the connection with violence.

Clashes took place between the police and protesters at KPCC Junction, Kalamassery, HMT Junction, Kaloor and Palluruthy when hartal supporters attempted to block vehicles and tried to close down shops.

Though KSRTC conducted services early in the morning, the Corporation stopped services following blockades Private buses kept off the roads. However, Kochi Metro conducted its regular services and private vehicles were seen plying on the roads.

With the merchants and traders associations deciding not to heed to hartal calls, most of the shops remained opened throughout the day. A few shops were closed in MG Road, High Court junction, Broadway and Kaloor. However, majority of the educational institutions remained shut and all examinations scheduled for the day were postponed.

According to the police, about 30 persons were taken into custody in connection with the sporadic violent incidents. The protesters blocked vehicles at Aluva, Perumbavoor and Angamaly. Youth Congress workers staged a sit-in protest on the road in Thoppumpady.

Buses and private vehicles were stopped at Angamaly and Perumbavoor creating tension in the area. Police managed the situation here also and dispersed the protesters. Police personnel were deployed at all major junctions and were keeping a strict vigil to maintain law and order.

DCC president T J Vinod alleged the police were arraigning Congress and Youth Congress workers on false charges.

“Four Youth Congress workers were taken into custody on false charges. DCC secretary M J Tomy and Youth Congress Chalakudy Parliament constituency president P B Suneer were also kept in preventive custody,” he said.