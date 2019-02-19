Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Business as usual despite minor hiccups

According to the police, about 30 persons were taken into custody in connection with the sporadic violent incidents.

Published: 19th February 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Markets were unaffected this time on the hartal day. On the whole, the hartal did not affect normal life in the city | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Youth Congress on Monday to protest the killing of two of its workers in Kasargod led to minor skirmishes across the district even though normal life was not affected in a big way. About 50 activists belonging to the Congress, Youth Congress and KSU were taken into custody by the City Police in the connection with violence.

Clashes took place between the police and protesters at KPCC Junction, Kalamassery, HMT Junction, Kaloor and Palluruthy when hartal supporters attempted to block vehicles and tried to close down shops.
Though KSRTC conducted services early in the morning, the Corporation stopped services following blockades Private buses kept off the roads. However, Kochi Metro conducted its regular services and private vehicles were seen plying on the roads.

With the merchants and traders associations deciding not to heed to hartal calls, most of the shops remained opened throughout the day. A few shops were closed in MG Road, High Court junction, Broadway and Kaloor. However, majority of the educational institutions remained shut and all examinations scheduled for the day were postponed.

According to the police, about 30 persons were taken into custody in connection with the sporadic violent incidents. The protesters blocked vehicles at Aluva, Perumbavoor and Angamaly. Youth Congress workers staged a sit-in protest on the road in Thoppumpady.   

Buses and private vehicles were stopped at Angamaly and Perumbavoor creating tension in the area. Police managed the situation here also and dispersed the protesters. Police personnel were deployed at all major junctions and were keeping a strict vigil to maintain law and order.

DCC president T J Vinod alleged the police were arraigning Congress and Youth Congress workers on false charges.

“Four Youth Congress workers were taken into custody on false charges. DCC secretary M J Tomy and Youth Congress Chalakudy Parliament constituency president P B Suneer were also kept in preventive custody,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Business Youth Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp