Danger still lurks here 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite witnessing several accidents on the Seaport-Airport Road connecting the Cochin International Airport and Cochin Port, the authorities are clueless about finding a perennial solution to the issue. Despite various study reports coming out after each accident, no damage control measures have yielded results.Two individuals lost their lives at the Vallathol Junction the other day, highlighting the unscientific way the median has been constructed.

According to local people, official apathy is the reason for the tragedy. Shockingly, the road accounts for 27 accident cases, out of which three people were killed and 25 injured last year.Despite it, all that happens is blame game. "We have widened the stretch from HMT Junction to Bharat Mata College and made into four-lane by rectifying the accident-prone areas. We have already approached the government to develop the stretch from the College to Collectorate Junction. As far as Collectorate-Infopark road is concerned, the widening work has been handed over to Kochi Metro Rail Corporation as part of its Phase - II extension," said an RBDCK official.

Though RBDCK has straightened the many accident-prone areas across the road, the locals are complaining about the ineffectiveness of the work. "Accidents are becoming a routine here. We have complained about its structure for long. Even after going through various development works, the ground reality is the same. Bottlenecked spots like the Collectorate Junction have not been widened yet. Whoever is responsible, the work should be completed immediately," said Kabeer, a resident near Poojari Valavu.

Besides unending potholes and uneven surface, unscientific construction of shoulder line, lack of road markings and lack of street lights are other reasons for the increasing accidents. Many blame reckless movement heavy vehicles too for the mishap.On the other hand, the Traffic Police's effort to ensure safety across the stretch is plagued by the lack of streetlights.

"If we consider the past figures, the accident rates have drastically come down in the Seaport-Airport road. Apart from the night patrolling, we have erected blinker lights in major junctions. The inadequacy of street light remains an issue. The municipal authorities should take an active role in ensuring proper lighting in the stretch" said K.A. Abdul Salam, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic East.