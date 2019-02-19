E-Unnati begins operations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: E-Unnati, a forum to promote women entrepreneurship as part of women’s empowerment programme, began operations on Monday. Film actors Vijay Babu, and Aadi inaugurated the organisation at a function held at Hotel Novotel in Infopark, Kakkanad. Office-bearers of E-Unnati Bindu Satyajit, Preetha Rajasekharan, Asha G Nair, Priyadarshini R Menon, Sujatha Menon, Simmi Stephen, Mareena George, Deepa Vincy, Geetu Jyothish spoke on the occasion. C G Rajagopal and Henry Austin made the felicitation address.

A release here said those who want to participate in Unnati’s international conference on March 1 at Bolgatty Palace can contact: 6238654919, 6238656603