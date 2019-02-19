Home Cities Kochi

E-Unnati begins operations

E-Unnati, a forum to promote women entrepreneurship as part of women’s empowerment programme, began operations on Monday.

Published: 19th February 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: E-Unnati, a forum to promote women entrepreneurship as part of women’s empowerment programme, began operations on Monday. Film actors Vijay Babu, and Aadi inaugurated the organisation at a function held at Hotel Novotel in Infopark, Kakkanad. Office-bearers of E-Unnati Bindu Satyajit, Preetha Rajasekharan, Asha G Nair, Priyadarshini R Menon, Sujatha Menon, Simmi Stephen, Mareena George, Deepa Vincy, Geetu Jyothish spoke on the occasion. C G Rajagopal and Henry Austin made the felicitation address.

A release here said those who want to participate in Unnati’s international conference on March 1 at Bolgatty Palace can contact: 6238654919, 6238656603

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp