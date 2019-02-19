Home Cities Kochi

From the US with love

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is not every day that somebody gets a letter of appreciation from the US Consulate, thanking them for their services. But when the Fort Kochi Tourism Sub Inspector V B Rasheed received the note, in the final week of January, for helping to trace a missing foreign national, it brought him a feeling of joy and a definite sense of pride for doing his duty!

The letter, signed by Kenty May, Consular Chief in Chennai thanked Rasheed for helping an American citizen to safely return to her family in the United States and for also ensuring she had food to eat and a place to stay. "We are grateful for the continued cooperation between the Consulate and local authorities in safeguarding American citizens. Your diligence, attention and kindness went beyond the call of duty," the letter stated.

So, ask Rasheed about the appreciation and he gives a shrug. "I was just doing my duty," he said. The missing foreigner was an American national. She had gone absconding without paying the bills at a hotel during her stay in Chennai and it was informed via the Chennai Police to the US Embassy there. The message was then passed to the Kerala Police via the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.
 "When I saw the message, I immediately alerted the other tourism police officers. We were able to trace the woman, who was in her 50's, at Fort Kochi itself, in less than 24 hours," said Rasheed.

The minute she was traced, the police officer called up the Chennai Embassy. Rasheed was instructed to send her to Chennai where she would meet the Embassy officials who would dispatch her back to the US. However, after a few days, the police got a message from the Embassy which stated that she had not yet returned. They soon started a search for her.  "This time, we found her lying in front of a shop," said Rasheed.

She was highly addicted to drugs and did not have a place to stay. She kept on defaulting on bills from various hotels. But once Rasheed found her, he stationed her at a homestay and provided her with food. He informed the Embassy once again. This time, her mother was informed and she sent the money for the return ticket to the US. A US Embassy officer reached Fort Kochi with the money and met the American woman.

"Though she agreed to go back with him, she left the homestay, when the officer went into the washroom," Rasheed said.

It was like a cat and mouse game. Finally, she was caught and handed over to the officer, who took her back to Chennai. From there. she was sent back to the US. "It was difficult, but I'm glad we were able to rise up to the occasion," said Rasheed.

