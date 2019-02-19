Home Cities Kochi

Genomics to change our lives

Genomics also gives hope to patients suffering from genetic diseases, through gene therapy.

By Dr Jem Kalathil
KOCHI: The entirety of a living being’s hereditary information is called a genome. This information is stored as DNA in most organisms. The study of the genome is called genomics. Unlike genetics, which involves the study of single genes and their expression, genomics involves the study of the entire genetic structure of a living thing.Genomics has the potential to change our lives. A variety of applications for the same has sprung up in recent years. These include clinical medicine, microbial research, industrial and environmental sciences and bioengineering.

Medical Sector

The application of genomics in clinical medicine is fast expanding. In diagnostics, genomics can be used to help clinicians diagnose diseases faster. It can even identify individuals with high-risk genes, thus help in the early detection and management of hereditary diseases.

In the treatment of diseases, genomics can help to develop newer drugs- like antibiotics, reduce the adverse effects of drugs and improve drug delivery to target tissue. Drugs can even be customized according to the genetic makeup of an individual.

Genomics also gives hope to patients suffering from genetic diseases, through gene therapy. The further transmission of a hereditary disease to the child can be prevented with the use of gene editing.

Future of genomics

The scope of genomics is expanding in all fields, including agriculture, biotechnology and medicine. Apart from the identification of rare diseases, in this era of personalized medicine, genomics will play an important role in routine clinical practice.Treatment of infectious disease epidemics, non-communicable diseases, cancer chemotherapy, drug delivery and prenatal diagnostics are some of the areas being currently explored worldwide.Dr Jem Kalathil, Lead Senior Consultant in Surgical Oncology, Aster Medcity

(The views expressed by the author are his own)

