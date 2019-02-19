Get maximum leverage from liver: Stay healthy

Dr Joseph K Joseph By

KOCHI: Liver, the major metabolic engine of the human body located in the right upper part of the abdomen, performs a plethora of functions, including fat digestion, manufacturing of proteins, breakdown of insulin and other hormones.

The major organ that detoxifies harmful waste products also helps in facilitating action of many drugs consumed by us for various ailments and removes them from the body once action of the medicine is carried out. It is the storehouse of many vitamins and minerals. Nature has given immense regenerative capacity to the liver. The liver is the pivotal engine that drives human metabolism.

Usually, the diagnosis of fatty liver disease is brought out by radiologists on screening ultrasound scans. Fatty liver and its progression into cirrhosis are mostly silent. Some fatty liver patients may progress to inflammation (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis - NASH) and subsequently into liver scarring (fibrosis) of which a few may transform to cirrhosis! But all these transformations do not happen overnight.

The patient may remain asymptomatic for two to three decades before he is diagnosed as a confirmed case of cirrhosis. This provides a wide window of opportunity to detect this silent damage early and implement preventive measures. Blue collar job craze, consumerism and 'mall culture' are the main culprits. People keep munching on processed food like burgers, pizza, aerated drinks and cause fat deposition in the liver cells. Alcoholism which starts from school and college campuses is rampant in Kerala - so that's the next culprit.

The former leads to a High BMI (body mass index). BMI above 29 in males and above 28 in females is obesity and in Kerala, more than 30% population qualifies for the same! The remedy lies in timely diagnosis and lifestyle modification. We must try to curb the urge to munch and also cut down alcohol. Most importantly, we must engage in regular physical exercise. The energy intake in the form of food should be commensurate with one’s own level of physical exercise or else excess calories get deposited as fat in the liver and elsewhere.

Maintain a healthy BMI with focus on reducing abdominal obesity is the key. Fat accumulation inside the abdomen is identified to be more problematic and more damaging than fat elsewhere. Diagnosis of fatty liver silently progressing into fibrosis can be done with newer medical technologies. This silent phase of fatty liver disease happens to be the reversible phase. Newer diagnostic methods like fibroscan or MR - elastogram that shows the level of liver scarring (fibrosis) - are available now to detect liver scaring in this early reversible stages.

In short, eat healthy, exercise regularly, fight obesity. Those who are diabetic and have fatty liver disease in addition to lifestyle modifications, medications specifically aiming at enhancing the action of insulin and newer diabetic medications which aid weight reduction as well are beneficial. Remember, early stages of liver damage in fatty liver disease where reversibility is possible happen to be silent; hence screening at asymptomatic phase is the way to go.

The author is a Consultant in Internal Medicine and Diabesity,VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi (with inputs from Dr Harikumar Nair,Director, Comprehensive Liver Care Programme, VPS Lakeshore)(The views expressed by the authors are their own)