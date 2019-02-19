Here’s an alarming truth: ‘Over 31 per cent children in the city are anaemic’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anaemia or iron deficiency among children and infants in Kochi is an ongoing concern. As matter of fact, the first year of life and adolescence especially increases the chances of anaemia.

A data analysis study conducted by Metropolis Healthcare found more than 31 per cent children in Kochi within the age bracket of 0 – 20 years to be anaemic. In the age bracket of 0 -10 years around 20 per cent of children tested showed abnormal signs of hemoglobin levels and it further increased to 36 per cent for children tested in the age bracket of 10 – 20 years. Commenting on the study, Ramesh Kumar, Chief of Laboratory Services, Metropolis Healthcare Kerala said, “It is important to consume foods rich in iron. Vitamin C helps in absorption of iron and should always be included in the diet. Another important thing to keep in mind is that tea and coffee interferes with the absorption of iron and hence it is important to time your supplements well. Regular monitoring of hemoglobin levels will assure you that your child does not have anaemia.”

The study found that the most common cause of anaemia is the iron deficiency anaemia. At times, there could be other reasons for a child to suffer from anaemia and some of the conditions are inherited. Aplastic Anaemia is when the bone marrow is unable to make enough RBCs, G6PD Deficiency (this enzyme protects RBCs from by-products of medication or disease). Other reasons for anemia could be thalassemia where RBCs are destroyed at a faster rate than they are produced. Sickle cell disease is where the shape of hemoglobin cells are sickle shaped. These cells are then unable to move freely in the body and hence leading to oxygen deprivation in body’s tissues and organs. New Born babies are also tested for G6PD deficiency and thalassemia is also screened.

The most common signs to watch out for Anaemia would be lethargy, unexplained fatigue, pale skin and pale eyes. More severe form of anaemia is characterized by a behaviour called as ‘pica’ where the child builds a tendency to eat dirt, clay and other unusual substances. This is not a harmful behaviour and it corrects itself once anaemia is treated.

Kochi data analysis of Hb Samples

Over 20.36 per cent of the samples tested between children aged 0 and 10 were found to have lesser than the required amount of Hb. Over 36.23 per cent of samples tested between children aged 10 and 20 were found to have lesser than the required amount of Hb.

Symptoms of anaemia

