IAA World Congress tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The International Advertising Association (IAA) is all set to host its IAA World Congress at the Grand Hyatt Lulu Bolgatty Convention Centre on Wednesday.IAA chairman and world president Srinivasan Swamy said the prestigious IAA World Congress was coming to India for the first time in 80 years. The previous three times it was hosted in Beijing, Moscow and Washington.

Steering Committee chairman Pradeep Guha said, "The inaugural session of the Congress will be addressed by Mukesh Ambani, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Amitabh Bachchan. This will be followed by three days of great intellectual stimulation. A galaxy of speakers of the kind rarely seen at one location will share their learning and views with a high profile audience. And of course there will be three evenings of great entertainment."

"The prestigious IAA Golden Compass Award will be presented to two top international achievers who have contributed immensely to the marcom industry globally," Swami said.The Global Board of the IAA and its Executive Committee will also meet in Kochi on Monday and Tuesday.

On the final day on Friday, tennis legend Andre Agassi will participate in a conversation with former Indian tennis player and commentator Vijay Amritraj. For details: www.iaaworldcongress.org