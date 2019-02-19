Ikebana with Grace

Oshin Grace Daniell By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A battle with no swords or bloodshed but with flowers in lieu of weapons. Picture the idea of Japanese Buddhist monks eyeing each other with belligerence. ‘Flower and Sword’, a Japanese movie which was released in 2017, may seem like a colourful slapstick comedy but it is a historical-philosophical rumination on the effectiveness of non-violence against tyranny through a battle of the Japanese art of flower arrangement, Ikebana or Kado.

“The art of Ikebana has not just historical significance but also carries the motto of friendship and peace through flowers,” said Grace Joseph, who is trained in the art and conducts private classes in Ikebana. This 86-year-old does not let her age restrict her from doing what she likes. “I don’t feel my age. I love enjoying every moment of my life. When young people see me swimming in the pool, they get surprised but I don’t let people control me just because I am old,” she said.

She has been making Ikebana arrangements from 1981. “I started arranging flowers at a very young age. We had an extensive garden and I used to run behind my mother like a puppy to watch her do flower arrangements. Being the eldest girl among the 15 siblings, I was my mother’s favourite and I was always fascinated by the way she created beautiful arrangements with the flowers from our garden. But it was only after marriage that I heard about Ikebana,” she said.

“There are many styles of Ikebana. I teach the Sogetsu style in which flowers are used with dried branches in its natural state or coloured form, pieces of wood and glass bottles. I try to bring out beauty from almost anything that I find because at the end of the day it is not checking whether the arrangement is at par with the standard rules of Ikebana rather it should be something that brings joy to the people who see it,” she said.

“My husband was an Army officer and in 1973 we moved to Delhi. I heard about Ikebana classes there and decided to join for it. My first teacher was 80 years old and she used to take classes at YWCA. The whole course was for 10 days but unfortunately she died after the seventh class. Since I was determined to learn the art, I joined another place for the same course. I did the same course three times after which I felt like I learnt something.,” she said.

“Later on I went to take some advanced classes in Ikebana. Every time a course was completed, we had an assessment wherein we would be given a theme and set of flowers. We had to make our original arrangements and the examiners would send the photograph of it to the school in Japan from where we got our certificates,” Grace said.

According to her, an army officer’s wife should be a lavish host. “We used to have regular parties at home for which I made extensive flower arrangements I always felt that there is no better welcome than artistically arranged flowers and leaves. Now, I do regular flower arrangements for my church.

The art is not very popular in Kerala and she hopes to train many women who would carry this art form and flourish in the arena of floral arrangements.