Legal Metrology Dept to launch Online Inspection System

KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department is all set to introduce an Online Inspection System to check consumer law violations. The decision to introduce the online system for conducting inspections at industries and business establishments was taken as part of the Ease of Doing Business policy by the state government under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP).

According to a top officer in the department, an order in this regard was issued recently. The system intends to ease the burden on entrepreneurs and industrialists from frequent inspections over violation of consumer laws.

“A decision was taken to divide industries and establishments into three categories- low risk, medium risk and high risk. Classification is based on the nature of activities, the past compliance history of industries, past and pending legal proceedings and department-related compliance reported against the industries. The department will commence a web portal in which all the industries and business establishments, including retail shops, will be registered,” an officer said.

Automobile workshops, foundries, clinical laboratories and R&D laboratories come under the low-risk category. Under medium risk category, companies manufacturing weighing and measuring devices are included. In high-risk category, industries and business establishments spread across 38 sectors are included. They include manufacturers and retailers of auto fare meter, automobiles, banks, cement, co-operative stores, dispensing pumps, edible oil sellers, electrical equipment, FCI godowns, fertilisers, hardware items, hotel/bar, ice cream parlours, jewellers, LPG, margin free shops, medicines, milk, mineral water, NFSA godown, oil mills, other retailers, poultry and meat, rice mills, stationery, bakers, tanker lorries, textiles, timber, tobacco, vegetables and weighbridges.

“Annual inspections will be conducted in the establishments that come under the high-risk category. For medium and low-risk categories, the inspection will be carried out once in three years. Inspectors and senior inspectors with the department will conduct the checking. Assistant Controllers will supervise the inspections,” an officer said.

As the Legal Metrology Department does not have a digital database on the establishments, existing census registers and registered licences will be converted to a digital database.

“After conducting the physical inspection of the establishments, the report has to be filed online. The report will be transmitted to the employer of the establishment or industry through mail and SMS. Based on the report, the employer can file compliance through e-mail within a month failing which inspecting officer shall take up further action.

Surprise checks, special drives to come to an end

Kochi: Several officers voiced concern that the online inspection system would make the department toothless. With the introduction of the online system, surprise checks and special drives to book establishments flouting consumer laws may come to an end, they said. “With the introduction of the online system, the establishment will be given prior information about the checking which will give them time to set right illegal activities. We conduct special drives and register sou motu cases which may not be possible under the new system. We will be able to conduct surprise checks only if a complaint is lodged against a particular establishment,” an officer said. Similarly, there has to be clarity related to the time of check. “With the introduction of the online system, the inspections at high-risk category establishments can be carried out only once in a year. The medium and low-risk establishment can be checked only once in three years,” he said. Another officer said the online inspection system is prevalent in developed countries. However, traders in such countries do not commit fraudulent activities like tampering with the meters, selling goods by manipulating weight and tampering with the price tag. “In the central zone alone, 6,300 cases were registered in the previous calendar year. Traders may benefit from the online system but consumer rights also have to be protected,” the officer said.