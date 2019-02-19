Home Cities Kochi

Moplah Food Festival begins at Barbeque Nation

Moplah Food Festival organised by Barbeque Nation commenced on Tuesday.

Published: 19th February 2019 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Moplah Food Festival organised by Barbeque Nation commenced on Tuesday. The festival is being held at Barbeque Nation outlets in Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur till March 3.It is for the first time, Barbeque Nation is organising Moplah Food Festival. “We have been in Kerala for the past one-and-half years. With the experience attained from Kerala, we decided to conduct a food festival giving a taste of local cuisine to the customers.

This food festival will have cuisines that are found in the coastal areas of North Kerala. Customers can experience traditional Moplah culture and food. We are giving Moplah cuisines such as Mutton Alisa, Thalassery chicken biriyani, Kozhikal roast and Elaneer payasam. Moplah cuisines are unique with Arabic influence,” Jithin Thomas, head of Barbeque Nation, Thiruvananthapuram said.

As part of the festival, seven vegetarian starters and six non-vegetarian starters are served. There are six non-vegetarian main cuisines and seven vegetarian cuisines available. Apart from it, around 15 different desserts are also given as part of the Moplah festival.

The price ranges from Rs 630 and Rs 750 per head. The Moplah festival is being held from 11.30 am to 4 pm and 6.30 pm to 11 pm daily.Barbeque Nation is based in Bengaluru having a presence is across the country. It has 121 outlets in India and four in UAE. Its first store started at Mumbai in 2006.

Comments

