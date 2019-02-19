Muvattupuzha hi-tech driving test ground to be inaugurated on Feb 25

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting an end to the mystery that loomed over the commissioning of district’s first hi-tech driving test ground at Muvattupuzha, the Motor Vehicle Department has finally decided to launch it on February 25.

The `3-crore project was delayed due to some technical snag caused to the system’s motherboard during test run. “When we conducted a test run, the motherboard suffered a major technical snag. We were forced to replace the system which had to be imported from Germany. It got delayed further as it involved several procedures. We have replaced and it is now ready to use,” said a Motor Vehicle Inspector. The hi-tech facility helps officers monitor aspirants’ driving skill through cameras fitted in the driving track. The testing ground will be inaugurated by Transport Minister A K Saseendran on February 25.

“This will completely change the age-old system of driving test. Even a slight error committed by licence applicant can be easily monitored. The examination and fitness test can be done using the system. This will ensure that only eligible candidates get the licence as test accuracy will improve. The system can also avoid agents intervention,” the officer said.

The department started project way back in 2015 in the 2-acre plot allotted by the Kerala Water Authority at Arakkuzha Perumaballoor near Muvattupuzha. This will be state’s fifth such driving track after Parassala, Kozhikode, Kannur and Uzhavoor.

TESTING TIME

Driving track is equipped with sensors and camera.

Sensors and cameras are connected to the computers inside the monitoring room.

When the driving aspirant crosses or touches marked line, sensors and cameras will send signals to computers.

The video recording of each driving will also available.