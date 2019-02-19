Perumbavoor church closed after rival factions fight it out

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Uneasy calm prevailed at the Bethel Church in Perumbavoor, which saw a tussle between the Jacobite and the Orthodox factions on Sunday. After a mediation talk by the police, the church was closed and will remain shut till the court considers the case on Tuesday.

According to a police officer, the tussle broke out when the members of the Orthodox faction arrived at the church to attend the Holy Mass. Buy by then, the members of Jacobite faction were already inside the church and refused to leave alleging the Orthodox faction was attempting to capture the control of the church.

Following this, the members of the Orthodox faction, including hundreds of women, gathered outside the church gate and locked it from outside. They also held a sit-in protest. The issue was settled after the police held mediation talks. It was then decided to close the church till the Muvattupuzha Munsiff court hears the case on Tuesday.

About 60 policemen have been deployed on the church premises.Perumbavoor CI Baiju Paulose said there was no tense situation on Monday.