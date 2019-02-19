Roadblock  ahead! Kudumbashree all-women bus finds no takers

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was once a powerful symbol of women empowerment. The Kochi Queen bus, with its all-women crew, gave other buses on the Paravoor-Ernakulam route, a run for its money. Today, however, the project has hit the breaks with one of the two buses in the Kochi Queen series rusting away in a corner on the Town Hall premises.

The project, mooted by the Urban Poverty Alleviation Department of the Kochi Corporation, hit troubled waters after all the Kudumbasree members started pulling out of the initiative. According to A B Sabu, Welfare Standing Committee chairperson, default in timely payment of loans put the project in jeopardy.

“Initially, the members of Kudumbasree unit expressed interest in running the bus. Based on their experience, we selected two women drivers who had heavy vehicles licence. The conductors and sweepers were also appointed based on qualifications. There was also good patronage on the route.

However, frequent tussles between the crew members started affecting the service. Also, the drivers started handing over the reins of the bus to people outside the Kudumbasree unit. Constant default in paying the loans also affected the smooth functioning. Soon, all the members left and we were forced to drop the initiative,” he said.

The second bus is currently operating on the Paravoor-Ernakulam route. However, except for the conductor who is a Kudumbasree member, the rest of the crew, including the driver, is male. “But the ownership of the bus continues to be with the conductor and we can safely say she is responsible. The dues are also being paid on time,” Sabu said.

Though money from the Kochi Corporation had initially been transferred to the bank to help the Kudumbasree members of the first bus to repay the loans, it was met with a lot of opposition. The members did not take the initiative to continue with repaying the loans.

“We had initiated talks with the Kudumbasree members. But none of them was willing to carry forward the project. Such projects were intended to empower them, but they were not willing to take the risk. Unless they show the willpower, such projects can’t be carried forward,” said Nissa, head, UPAD in Kochi.

The Kochi Corporation has no plans to shelve the project. However, under the clause, the project can only be handed over to the Kudumbasree. “Several men have already approached us on an individual basis for operating the bus. But, we plan to only hand it over to Kudumbasree members.Two Kudumbasree units have approached us. However, we will only hand it over only if we are convinced," he said.