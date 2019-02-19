Home Cities Kochi

Roadblock  ahead! Kudumbashree all-women bus finds no takers

The project, mooted by the Urban Poverty Alleviation Department of the Kochi Corporation, hit troubled waters after all the Kudumbasree members started pulling out of the initiative. 

Published: 19th February 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

The Kumbashree all-women's bus that plied on Ernakulam-Paravoor Route  A Sanesh

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was once a powerful symbol of women empowerment. The  Kochi Queen bus, with its all-women crew, gave other buses on the Paravoor-Ernakulam route, a run for its money. Today, however, the project has hit the breaks with one of the two buses in the Kochi Queen series rusting away in a corner on the Town Hall premises.

The project, mooted by the Urban Poverty Alleviation Department of the Kochi Corporation, hit troubled waters after all the Kudumbasree members started pulling out of the initiative.  According to A B Sabu, Welfare Standing Committee chairperson, default in timely payment of loans put the project in jeopardy.
“Initially, the members of Kudumbasree unit expressed interest in running the bus. Based on their experience, we selected two women drivers who had heavy vehicles licence. The conductors and sweepers were also appointed based on qualifications. There was also good patronage on the route.

However, frequent tussles between the crew members started affecting the service. Also, the drivers started handing over the reins of the bus to people outside the Kudumbasree unit. Constant default in paying the loans also affected the smooth functioning. Soon, all the members left and we were forced to drop the initiative,” he said.

The second bus is currently operating on the Paravoor-Ernakulam route. However, except for the conductor who is a Kudumbasree member, the rest of the crew, including the driver, is male. “But the ownership of the bus continues to be with the conductor and we can safely say she is responsible. The dues are also being paid on time,” Sabu said.

Though money from the Kochi Corporation had initially been transferred to the bank to help the Kudumbasree members of the first bus to repay the loans, it was met with a lot of opposition. The members did not take the initiative to continue with repaying the loans.

“We had initiated talks with the Kudumbasree members. But none of them was willing to carry forward the project. Such projects were intended to empower them, but they were not willing to take the risk. Unless they show the willpower, such projects can’t be carried forward,” said Nissa, head, UPAD in Kochi.

The Kochi Corporation has no plans to shelve the project. However, under the clause, the project can only be handed over to the Kudumbasree. “Several men have already approached us on an individual basis for operating the bus. But, we plan to only hand it over to Kudumbasree members.Two Kudumbasree units have approached us. However, we will only hand it over only if we are convinced," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Queen bus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp