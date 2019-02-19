Home Cities Kochi

Seminar on contemporary challenges faced by MSMEs

The Kerala Management Association will host a summit with the theme 'Contemporary Challenges faced by MSMEs' at the Avenue Center Hotel, Panampally Nagar on February 21.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Management Association will host a summit with the theme 'Contemporary Challenges faced by MSMEs' at the Avenue Center Hotel, Panampally Nagar on February 21. The seminar, while addressing various challenges and opportunities of the sector, will have a dedicated session each on funding opportunities and intellectual property rights.

T K Raman, chairman, MSME forum highlighted the need to recognize the IP Rights protection which plays a crucial role in achieving higher economic growth in a market-driven economy. "Another area of challenge is access to capital and funding solutions. Though many national banks have earmarked funds for MSMEs, they are still struggling to gain access to these funds due to tough repayment options and stringent lending requirements," said Raman. A motivational session to share the experiences of practising entrepreneurs with a view to passing on valuable lessons will also be held.Speakers include Raju Narayana Swamy IAS, chairman, Coconut Development Board, Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission and many among others.

