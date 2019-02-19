Home Cities Kochi

‘Sounds influence calligraphy’ - Achut Palav

Palav, who has taught at the Sir J J Institute of Applied Art in Mumbai from where he graduated in 1982, said his mission has been to introduce traditional and modern calligraphy to masses.

Published: 19th February 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Achut Palav at his calligraphy workshop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even to those reasonably familiar with calligraphy, it came as refreshing thought when the master told them that sounds around can influence the output of the writing-based visual art. The master being middle-aged Achut Palav who also noted the delicateness or boldness of a brush stroke is a reflection of one’s state of mind.

“Much of it depends on your emotion,” said the Mumbai-based artist, while leading a calligraphy workshop at the Cabral Yard, a venue of the ongoing Kochi-Muziris Biennale. “The style of writing also depends on the media you choose. Not just that, even the sounds you hear influence your calligraphy,” he continued.

To 58-year-old Achyut, calligraphy is not just a hobby or job. “It stimulates imagination, creativity - your mind opens up to new ideas,” he noted the other day towards the end of a two-day workshop the Kochi Biennale Foundation organised at the art room as part of the 108-day festival concluding on March 29. “It helps you push the boundaries created by our own rigid minds. Calligraphy actually unveils a new canvas for expression.”

Research student Aruna V, who was at the Fort Kochi venue on a weekend break from Kalady’s Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit where she is an MPhil student, said the workshop gave her a ‘comprehensive experience’ of calligraphy. “I could explore the scripts, techniques, tools, media and textures,” she said. “Besides the visual part, the audio treat was great while discovering the secrets of the symbols and letters,” she continued.

Palav, who has taught at the Sir J J Institute of Applied Art in Mumbai from where he graduated in 1982, said his mission has been to introduce traditional and modern calligraphy to masses. “Through various exhibitions and workshops in India and abroad, I have demonstrated calligraphy in Devanagari, English and other Indian languages,” he said. “Here at the Biennale art room, I am particularly impressed by the age group of the trainees. They are very young, mostly school students.”

The February 16-17 workshop was divided into four sessions that spanned three-and-a-half hours each. The inaugural sessions saw the master giving his students an introduction to calligraphy, along with a presentation of its tools and techniques supported by audio-visuals and a live demonstration. A chunk of the attendees was students and teachers from Edward Memorial Government Higher Secondary School (EMGHSS) at nearby Veli.

The participants also included those from abroad. For instance, David Forestt, who took lessons from Pallav, is a Frenchman. “The beauty of calligraphy is that it’s a one-time thing. You never draw the same line again,” pointed out the 47-year-old European. “Each person draws his or her individual lines that nobody else can create. I liked this celebration of beautiful handwriting; it appealed to me a lot.”

At his workshop, Achyut also gave an hour-long presentation at the Biennale Pavilion adjacent to the art room. There, he spoke about how hidden subtlety, energy and emotions behind the words decide the artistry of calligraphy. “It goes much beyond the use of pen to paper to create an expression or style in this art,” he said.

According to the master, each letter is a design in itself. “Every letter or symbol has the potential to become a piece of art, whether painted individually or as a composition,” said Achyut, The final day featured two sessions: experimental calligraphy and umbrella painting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp