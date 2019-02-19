Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the city today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will arrive in Kochi on Tuesday for a three-day visit. Sri Sri, who will land at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassry at 6 pm, will address the ‘special happiness programme’ participants at the Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre in Kaloor at 7 pm.

On Wednesday morning, he will deliver the keynote address at the World Congress of the International Advertising Association which is being held at the Bolgatty Grand Hyatt Convention Centre. The same evening, at 5 pm, the spiritual leader will lead a Mahasatsang at the Ashraamam Maidan in Kollam where over a lakh of people are expected to participate. He will return to Bangalore on Thursday after performing Rudra Puja at the art of living Payyoli Moodaadi Ashram, Kozhikode in the morning.