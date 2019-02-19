The key to control mosquito menace is to figure out the root cause, say experts

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kochi witnessed a sudden surge in mosquito menace, it's time to delve deep into the cause. While spending tax payer's money on prevention fails to yield results, experts have mooted sustainable models to quell the mosquito menace. This includes rooting out water hyacinths, one reason behind the increase in mosquito density.

The Centre for Research on Aquatic Resources, established at SD College Alappuzha, has proved sustainable methods can reduce the issue to an extent."Hyacinths makes water more stagnant with their deep roots which make space for mosquitoes to lay eggs. In addition, the plant's mat-forming behaviour prevents sunlight and oxygen penetration and results in the complete decay of natural endemic species and fishes. Once we regain the biodiversity of waterways, there won't be any room for mosquitos," said G Nagendra Prabhu, principal investigator of the centre. Hyacinths are one of the fastest growing weed.

It can reproduce from the mother plant and can easily multiply through seeds. The seeds can last up to 30 years. Subsequently, this paves a fertile land for mosquito infestation.

“We need to understand that there is no permanent solution for this menace. Experts are yet to devise a model which can successfully eradicate aquatic weeds. When it comes to Kochi, we have to take an integrated approach with the continuous challenge of salt-water infusion into the canals,” said the assistant professor in Zoology.

Eradication through utilisation

“There are numerous proven models on how to re-use the hyacinth. Most of them point towards transforming the weeds into useful products. Instead of the exuberant spending on seasonal cleaning of waterways which haven't made any permanent results, authorities should use the funds for these products," he said. The centre has developed rural technology with the least cost of production to generate value-added products. "We have developed pulp-based products from hyacinth like disposable plates and glass, painting canvas, egg trays, handicrafts, curio items, etc," said Prabhu.



Participatory Model

Many studies in the field suggest active participation of people living around the water bodies can do away the problems. "If the government is looking for a long-term permanent solution, they should implement a decentralised people-participatory model. Officials have to coordinate with individuals who find their livelihood like fishermen, boat owners to execute the production."

As the issue involves several departments like inland navigation, tourism, fisheries, and agriculture, a sustainable product generation with their fund will be possible. "Labour cost is what poses the main challenge in setting up the units. If the government is ready, large scale plants can be established to generate products like organic fertilisers," he added.