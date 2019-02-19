Under attack

Meera Suresh By

KOCHI: The sleepless nights are back. For the past one month and more, Kochiites are suffering from the relentless attack of mosquitoes and despite assurances from the Kochi Corporation, things don't seem to improve. Since December, the city has witnessed an increase in mosquito density. According to Santhosh Kumar, biologist, District Vector Control Unit, the density of mosquitoes had peaked during the last month despite the lack of proper breeding sources.The density survey conducted at 60 spots as part of the mosquito eradication programme shows Aedes mosquito density at 10 per cent and larvae at 15 per cent. If the value is above 10, there is a chance for Dengue fever.



Fogging a farce?

During the Corporation Council meeting last month, the issue of increasing mosquito density and unbearable parasite bites was raised by several councillors from both the ruling bench and the Opposition. Mayor Soumini Jain had then promised to tackle the issue,directing the health wing officials to

submit a daily report regarding the anti-mosquito activities in various health circles.

Two workers were deployed in each division to carry it out.However, this has done little to contain the menace.

According to Opposition leader K J Antony, fogging is a mere eyewash and the chemical used by the Corporation is ineffective. "The same medicine is being used for the past 20 years. The Corporation is not willing to use better alternatives. Many had approached the authorities with organic alternatives but the Corporation seems to be adamant about using the same," he said. Antony added that the Opposition had demanded a detail study report in this regard but the ruling body is yet to do it.

Santhosh Kumar of the District Vector Unit agrees. "It is natural that the mosquitoes grow resistant to the chemical. The ones that attack Kochiites in hordes are the Culex mosquitoes that breed in polluted water. The only way to control is to destroy the larvae as there is nothing much we can do about adult mosquitoes," he said.Soumini said the Corporation has already taken up fogging and spraying activities across all divisions. "Two health officials were appointed to oversee the activities. This is a continuous process and to yield results we need to take up fogging continuously for one month."

As for changing the chemical used, the Mayor said that the Municipality rules stipulate awarding the tender to the company that quotes the lowest rate. "Even the opposition councillors have a responsibility in this regard. We have not seen any opposition against the contractor entrusted with the task of fogging till date," said Soumini.

Medical intervention

The rise in mosquito attack has prompted the District Administration and the District Medical Office to intervene. The National Rural Health Mission has constituted a Ward Health Sanitation Committee, allotting a fund of I10,000 per ward to take up actions.

The chemical

There are allegations that the chemical used by the Corporation isn't effective. According to experts, the chemical has to sprayed every four days to yield results. A gap of 10-12 days between each spraying won't yield result.

◆ The high density of mosquitoes are reported in West Kochi areas, including Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Eda Kochi. Ernakulam city and Vyttila are also reeling from mosquito menace

◆Though the flushing of drains with saline water was mooted as a solution, the Culex

mosquitoes found in Kochi have grown resistant to salt water and can even thrive in it

◆ Dengue cases were reported at Vaduthala West Mankazha Road (Division 31) andAmaravathi Hanuman Temple Road (Division 28)