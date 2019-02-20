Thoppumpady Tuberculosis Hospital seeks more facilities  

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was once one of the most crowded hospitals in the district. The Thoppumpady Tuberculosis Hospital, which catered exclusively for TB patients, has now shrunk into a small centre, a shadow of its eventful past. The old dilapidated buildings were pulled down recently. Today, the centre boasts of only two doctors, despite the rising demand for more facilities. Taking into consideration the high cases of TB being reported in the district, the authorities have mooted a plan to revive the hospital which will cater exclusively to patients from across the district and even the state.

"The TB cases are probably a little less than the previous year, but we treat nearly 2,000 cases on an average. The hospital complex was pulled down after a government policy was introduced that

TB patients should not be segregated anymore and treated at par with the remaining patients. Owing to this, we scrapped the inpatient wards.

Also, with better technology, patients did not require to be admitted any more. It is true that modern technology has been introduced in both private and general hospitals. But, general hospitals don't have sufficient staff and time to provide TB patients with the extra care This is why we decided to moot a proposal to redevelop the hospital so that patients can be given special attention," said Sharath Rao, District TB officer.

According to officials, the proposal has been submitted to the PWD Executive Engineer. Once the plan is approved by the government, MLA K J Maxi has agreed to fund the project. "An in-patient ward will be developed along with an administrative block. A KSACS conference room has also been planned. We hope to also set up a CTB lab for effective and higher diagnosis of tuberculosis. Today, the number of cases of TB is regulated and definitely, we plan to eradicate tuberculosis in the state by 2025. However, we do not rule out the possibility of more cases in the upcoming years which is why the hospital has to be revamped," he said.

Ernakulam DMO Kuttappan said the project was welcome and it would benefit TB patients in the future, especially for those who need prolonged care. "The general hospital is definitely well-equipped in diagnosing TB at the earliest stage. We, however, have issues in giving exclusive care to the patients. The move will benefit the patients," he said.