Home Cities Kochi

District’s first de-addiction centre opened at Muvattupuzha

 The mission to make Ernakulam district addiction-free has got a boost with the formal inauguration of the de-addiction centre at Muvattupuzha.

Published: 20th February 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The mission to make Ernakulam district addiction-free has got a boost with the formal inauguration of the de-addiction centre at Muvattupuzha. The centre, which has already begun functioning, will be officially inaugurated by Minister for Excise T P Ramakrishnan on February 22 at 3 pm.

According to Chandrapalan, divisional deputy excise commissioner, Ernakulam, the centre had begun functioning for more than a month. “The centre, which is being run by the Excise Department in association with the Health Departments of the respective districts, has been designed to cater to the needs of the patients being admitted,” he said. The Muvattupuzha centre has 10 rooms and is open for out-patient consultation from 9 am to 4 pm, he added.

“A medical officer has been appointed exclusively to carry out the treatment regime. The doctor is being supported by clinical psychiatrists, psychologists and three nurses including a male nurse. The centre also has three security guards and also a cleaning staff,” said the divisional deputy excise commissioner. Ac cording to him, even the funds needed to run the centre have been disbursed. “The funds are being realised under the Vimukthi project of the government. Around `30 lakh has been already sanctioned and disbursed for the district. We are meeting the cost of the medicines and the salaries of the staff using this fund,” he said. 

“All the medicines needed for the patients being treated are being provided by the state medical service corporation,” he said. According to him, to date around 117 out-patients have availed treatment at the centre. “The centre had 12 in-patients. Of these five were declared sober and discharged.

Seven patients are still undergoing treatment. As of now, no cases of relapse have been reported. The centre also gets patients referred by the counselling centres that have been set up as part of the Vimukthi project,” said Chandrapalan.

He said counselling centres have been set up in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. “These centres have been operational for the past three months. Each of these centres has two psychologists,” he added. According to him, all the de-addiction centres in the other districts are functioning smoothly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muvattupuzha Ernakulam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp