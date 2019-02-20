District’s first de-addiction centre opened at Muvattupuzha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mission to make Ernakulam district addiction-free has got a boost with the formal inauguration of the de-addiction centre at Muvattupuzha. The centre, which has already begun functioning, will be officially inaugurated by Minister for Excise T P Ramakrishnan on February 22 at 3 pm.

According to Chandrapalan, divisional deputy excise commissioner, Ernakulam, the centre had begun functioning for more than a month. “The centre, which is being run by the Excise Department in association with the Health Departments of the respective districts, has been designed to cater to the needs of the patients being admitted,” he said. The Muvattupuzha centre has 10 rooms and is open for out-patient consultation from 9 am to 4 pm, he added.

“A medical officer has been appointed exclusively to carry out the treatment regime. The doctor is being supported by clinical psychiatrists, psychologists and three nurses including a male nurse. The centre also has three security guards and also a cleaning staff,” said the divisional deputy excise commissioner. Ac cording to him, even the funds needed to run the centre have been disbursed. “The funds are being realised under the Vimukthi project of the government. Around `30 lakh has been already sanctioned and disbursed for the district. We are meeting the cost of the medicines and the salaries of the staff using this fund,” he said.

“All the medicines needed for the patients being treated are being provided by the state medical service corporation,” he said. According to him, to date around 117 out-patients have availed treatment at the centre. “The centre had 12 in-patients. Of these five were declared sober and discharged.

Seven patients are still undergoing treatment. As of now, no cases of relapse have been reported. The centre also gets patients referred by the counselling centres that have been set up as part of the Vimukthi project,” said Chandrapalan.

He said counselling centres have been set up in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. “These centres have been operational for the past three months. Each of these centres has two psychologists,” he added. According to him, all the de-addiction centres in the other districts are functioning smoothly.