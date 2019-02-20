Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam district wins National Water Award

Water conservation programme in the district is winning laurels.

Published: 20th February 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Water conservation programme in the district is winning laurels. It bagged the second prize in National Water Award constituted by the Union Government. The district came second in the category of South Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla will receive the award from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in a function to be held at New Delhi on February 25. Taking into consideration the water conservation programmes carried out in the past two years, the district was shortlisted for the award. Madurai district in Tamil Nadu bagged the first position.

The district administration had launched numerous project to revive the water sources to overcome the water crisis in the district. Several ponds and water storing facilities were constructed at different parts of the district. Similarly, projects to promote rainwater harvesting were also introduced. In the year 2018, 113 ponds and in 2017 156 ponds were revived under 100 Ponds Scheme. The project was implemented under the direct supervision of the District Collector. 

Haritha Kerala Mission, Local Self-Governing Bodies, Suchitwa Mission, Anbodu Kochi, NSS Technical Cell, Irrigation Department, Nehru Youth Centre and Kudumbashree were part of the initiative. CSR fund of Cochin Shipyard was utilised for the project.

In 2018, under the Jalasamridhi scheme as part of the employment guarantee scheme, 150 new ponds were built. Similarly, 7,627 wells were recharged in the past two years. As many as 4,812 lakh litres of water could be stored under various projects in 2018. Similarly, under the Rebuild Kerala project, conservation of water sources was given prime importance by the authorities.Another project under Jalasamridhi Mission according to which each citizen in the district can access micro-level information about the development and rejuvenation of various water resources in their region is under consideration of the authorities now.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp