Ernakulam district wins National Water Award

KOCHI: Water conservation programme in the district is winning laurels. It bagged the second prize in National Water Award constituted by the Union Government. The district came second in the category of South Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla will receive the award from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in a function to be held at New Delhi on February 25. Taking into consideration the water conservation programmes carried out in the past two years, the district was shortlisted for the award. Madurai district in Tamil Nadu bagged the first position.

The district administration had launched numerous project to revive the water sources to overcome the water crisis in the district. Several ponds and water storing facilities were constructed at different parts of the district. Similarly, projects to promote rainwater harvesting were also introduced. In the year 2018, 113 ponds and in 2017 156 ponds were revived under 100 Ponds Scheme. The project was implemented under the direct supervision of the District Collector.

Haritha Kerala Mission, Local Self-Governing Bodies, Suchitwa Mission, Anbodu Kochi, NSS Technical Cell, Irrigation Department, Nehru Youth Centre and Kudumbashree were part of the initiative. CSR fund of Cochin Shipyard was utilised for the project.

In 2018, under the Jalasamridhi scheme as part of the employment guarantee scheme, 150 new ponds were built. Similarly, 7,627 wells were recharged in the past two years. As many as 4,812 lakh litres of water could be stored under various projects in 2018. Similarly, under the Rebuild Kerala project, conservation of water sources was given prime importance by the authorities.Another project under Jalasamridhi Mission according to which each citizen in the district can access micro-level information about the development and rejuvenation of various water resources in their region is under consideration of the authorities now.

