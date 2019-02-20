HC reserves its order on survivor’s plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the petition filed by the survivor in the actor abduction and assault case seeking to conduct the case trial in a sessions court presided over by a woman judge.

The survivor’s counsel submitted the constitutional rights of the victim should be protected.

The High Court Registrar filed a report before the court stating though the CBI Court in Ernakulam is presided over by a woman judge, 31 CBI cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act are pending before her. The report also stated the Chief Justice had issued an official memorandum directing not to overburden the CBI court by handing over other cases. The High Court said it will pass an order considering all facts and circumstances on Monday.