Kothamangalam church case: Cops seek more time to implement court order   

The police had done everything possible and the enforcement of the order with police force required sufficient time as a large section of parishioners are opposed to the Ramban.

Published: 20th February 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Muvattupuzha DySP on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court the police are anticipating a serious law and order situation regarding Marthoma Cheriya Palli in Kothamangalam.The police filed the statement in response to a court directive regarding the delay in implementing the order to provide police protection to Fr Thomas Paul Ramban, a priest of the Orthodox faction, to offer prayers at the church.

According to the police, the church is the soul and spirit of large sections of people irrespective of religion who are residing in Kothamangalam taluk and 99 per cent of the parishioners belong to the Patriarch faction. It was submitted that the vicar taking over the church and imposing his authority on devotees could lead to the believers triggering violence. 

The police had done everything possible and the enforcement of the order with police force required sufficient time as a large section of parishioners are opposed to the Ramban. The police require sufficient operational freedom for the implementation of the order. 

Kerala High Court

