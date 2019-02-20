Home Cities Kochi

M K Roshan memorial library to be opened today

P T Thomas MLA will inaugurate the Roshan memorial library at Matlil temple, Kadavanthra, on Wednesday. 

Published: 20th February 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: P T Thomas MLA will inaugurate the Roshan memorial library at Matlil temple, Kadavanthra, on Wednesday. The library was sponsored by M K Gangadharan, owner of Best Bakers, in memory of his son M K Roshan who passed away last year. 

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, writer K L Mohanavarma, former Cochin Devaswom Board member K N Unnikrishnan, councillor P D Martin and temple acharya Krumathra Vijayan Thanthri will also attend the inaugural function. The library inauguration is being organised as part of the temple festival.  Traditional lunch will be served as part of the festival. 

