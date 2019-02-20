Home Cities Kochi

WATCH: Major fire breaks out at footwear godown in Kochi

The fire is so massive that the smoke being emitted into the sky can be seen from across the city.

Fire cought at paragen chapel godown in Kochi . (A Sanesh | EPS)

A major fire broke out at a multi-storeyed Paragon footwear godown at Chittoor Road in Kochi on Wednesday. The fire brigade has arrived at the spot and is trying to put out the blaze.

The fire was reported from the fourth floor of the building at 11.30 am. The building is situated at Kalthiparambil road near Ernakulam South Railway station.

However, there are no casualties so far, according to a report.  The fire is so massive that the smoke billowing up into the sky can be seen from across the city. The fire and rescue officials are finding it difficult to douse the fire.

The aluminum sheets, which covered three levels of the building, along with the rubber raw materials inside have proven to be a challenge to the rescue personnel.

The officials fear that the fire might spread if it is not put out soon. The extent of the damage to the office and materials housed in the godown is yet to be ascertained.

