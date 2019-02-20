Man arrested for fraud   

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha police arrested a 35-year-old man for swindling money after offering to set up LED bulb manufacturing units. According to the officers, Joby Paily, of Iritty, who was staying in Dwaraka Sector 45, New Delhi, was arrested. The accused used to publish advertisements offering LED bulb units on newspapers and collect the residential address of the interested parties contacting him.

Then he used to send the details of the unit to be commenced via ordinary post in order to gain the trust of the customer. Subsequently, he cheated money by submitting fake details of the project, said the officers. The fraud came to light after a Valakom native P H Sajith Kumar lost a sum of `10,50,000.