Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan to inaugurate IAA Global Summit today

KOCHI: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and actor Amitabh Bachchan will jointly inaugurate the 44th global summit of the International Advertising Association (IAA), a conglomeration that addresses common interests of every discipline across the entire spectrum of marketing communications, at the Lulu International Convention Centre at 9.30 am on Wednesday. Spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will deliver a motivational speech after the inaugural session.

Over the next three days, world leaders representing various disciplines of the marketing sector will come together to deliberate on the future goals. An array of speakers, including Unilever CEO Paul Polman, Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf, Boston Consulting Group chairman Hans Paul Burkner, Infosys non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani, Skype co-creator Jonas Kjellberg, Google APAC chief marketing officer Simon Kahn, Softbank Investment Advisers CEO Rajeev Misra, innovation expert Tim Reid, Procter & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard, Alibaba chief marketing officer Chris Tung and Facebook Global Business Marketing vice president Mark D’Arcy will share their thoughts on the emerging trends in marketing, advertising, media and technology.

Former tennis champion Andre Agassi, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, former Indian tennis player Vijay Amritraj are among the celebrities who will interact with the delegates. The theme of the congress is ‘Brand Dharma’ which will enlighten the delegates about the basic principles a brand has to follow to connect with its customers and society at large.

The first evening of the summit will feature Kerala food and performance of Kerala art forms. On Thursday, the cultural evening will feature programmes representing Indian culture. Shashi Tharoor MP will be the special guest for the cultural evening.