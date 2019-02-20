Rs 33.13 crore surplus budget for Thrikkakara municipality 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF-led Thrikkakara Municipality presented the annual budget for the year 2019-20 with an aim to bring inclusive development. Municipal vice-chairman K T Eldho who presented the budget on Tuesday envisaged a total income of Rs 155.98 crore and expenditure of Rs 122.84 crore, leaving a surplus of Rs 33.13 crore.

As in the earlier budget, the infrastructure sector received the major allocation. The highlight of the project is the allocation of funds for the road development project at Kakkanad. As per the plan, the roads that connect the district headquarters would be elevated to global standards. The budget has allocated Rs 26 crore.

The municipality also set aside Rs 5 crore for the drinking water issue being faced by Kakkanad residents. In a major relief for dialysis patients, the Municipality has allocated Rs 1 crore for setting up a dialysis centre at Kakkanad Primary Health Centre. As much as Rs 50 lakh was also set aside for constructing a building for the PHC which is now functioning in a rented building. Installation of LED lights, renovation of Municipal stadium ground, women-friendly municipality, Pazhangattuchal tourism project and CCTV camera installation are the major allocations listed in the budget.

However, the municipality failed to allocate sufficient funds for the solid waste treatment plant which was the major agenda of the past two budgets. Though the government directed each municipality to set aside a fund for waste management, the major allocation is meagre in the budget.