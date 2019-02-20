Home Cities Kochi

Solar scam accused moves High Court seeking directive to complete probe

She also sought a directive to the state government and the Crime Branch to complete the investigation into the case registered against the Congress leader based on her complaint.

Published: 20th February 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  An accused in the solar scam on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court against the alleged police inaction in conducting an inquiry into the case based on her complaint against AICC general secretary K C Venugopal alleging sexual assault. 

She also sought a directive to the state government and the Crime Branch to complete the investigation into the case registered against the Congress leader based on her complaint. The Crime Branch had registered the case in October 2018 under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assaulting or using criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 120(O)( causing, through any means of communication, nuisance to any person) of the Kerala Police Act. 

According to the petition, the probe agency was not conducting any investigation, apparently under the influence of the former minister. In fact, as per the Criminal Law (Amendment Ordinance) 2018, the state was bound to complete the investigation into the rape case within two months. The time limit was applicable to trial of the case as well, the plea stated.The petitioner also sought a directive to the state government to furnish the progress of the investigation before the court.

Solar scam

