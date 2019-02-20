Home Cities Kochi

‘We are looking for ways to repay the amount'

She was not able to sleep properly for the past two decades.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  She was not able to sleep properly for the past two decades. Her life was filled with legal discussions, negotiations, agitations and legal proceedings for the past 20 years. Finally, Preetha Shaji’s struggle got a temporary relief on Tuesday after the High Court came up with a verdict in her favour. It was for helping her husband M V Shaji’s friend the family gave the documents of their house as security for availing a loan of Rs 2 lakh in 1994. However, their friend failed in repaying the loan, resulting in the attachment of the property. 

“It was a long struggle since then. We made a temporary shed in front of the property and lived there for years. We have seen 14 people who took up the agitation being jailed for 22 days,” said Preetha.
As per the verdict, Preetha will get her 18 cents, including her house, back by paying Rs 43.51 lakh to the bank and another Rs 1.89 lakh to the person who bought the property during the auction.

“We are looking into ways to repay the amount as instructed by the High Court. We are also thankful to all the members of the organisations and action council which stood with

s, friends, locals, relatives and all those politicians who visited and extended support to us,” she said.
In 1994, Preetha’s husband gave the document of the 22 cents of land, including their house, for availing a loan. However, his friend did not repay the loan. In 1998, Preetha disposed 4 cents from the property and paid Rs 1 lakh to the Bank. However, later they were not able to pay the remaining amount. After 20 years, the bank informed the family they will have to repay Rs 2.7 crore as the loan due.

With Preetha and her family failing to repay such a huge amount, the bank attached the property. In 2018, as per the petition filed by the person who bought the house in the auction, the court asked Preetha and her family to vacate the house. Following the verdict, Preetha and family along with the support of friends and activists made a temporary shed outside the property and continued the strike. They even made a funeral pyre in front of the shed as a mean of protest. 

