Around the world in a yacht

Published: 21st February 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Dadlani's yacht Lani's Canary Islands

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI: Two-and-a-half years ago, Kumar Dadlani and his wife began their journey from the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of Spain. 83-countries later and visits at major marinas across the globe, they have reached Kochi on their personal yacht.

Kumar, who owns 23 luxury hotels in Spain alone, harbours hopes to build a marina in India one day. Kochi, he says, is an ideal location, however, with the exception of Goa and Mumbai. "This is one of the reasons why we reached Kochi. We want to study the possibility of constructing a marina here. We understand the government has done their bit to promote the international marina, but it is sad that it has not been utilised to its full potential. Marinas should be more friendly for yachts and smaller boats and for that we need a good eco-system of shopping complexes, restaurants and boutique villas along with shops that cater to the sailor's needs. This is what I hope to build once I find the right location," he said.
His travels have been shaped by the people he has met over the years. 

"My hotel business was doing extremely good and it still is. When the recession hit in 2008, I decided to lease out my hotels to keep me in safe waters. However, I went from being an extremely occupied person to having a lot of time on my hands. This is when I decided to build a yacht so that my family and I can spend most of our time travelling and studying the possibility of new ventures," he said.

Though Kumar is a Spaniard and has settled down with his wife and his three sons, the Dadlani family originally belonged to the Sindi background. During the partition, they moved out to Pakistan. When they returned, the Dadlanis realised it was not wise to remain in India anymore. This is how Kumar Dadlani's father reached Spanish shores. The rest, he says, is history. 

Today, the Dadlani's Lani's Suites de Luxe has been featured recently as the No.1 Most Romantic Hotel in the world in Trip Advisor.

"The Canary Islands receive at least five million tourists per year. It is second in the world for its tourism potential. The weather is very stable. Our hotel is located at a very ideal location, with its rugged volcanic terrain which has black- and white-sand beaches. We have a lot of extra facilities meant for couples, which is probably why we earned the tag," he said.

So far, his travels have cost him at least 3 million dollars. He and his family plan to visit a few more countries, including Oman, Dubai, Egypt, France and hope to reach back in Spain in eight months time.
"We spent at least a week or so in each place. But it depends. We have to utlise at least 10 per cent of our time on repair of our yacht, while the remaining depends on the place we visit," he said. Travelling through the Malacca straits have been one of the most dangerous travels so far. 

"At Papa New Guinea, we shut off the light and travelled. We finally docked in front of the Police Station there, but we were told that it was not safe and the police were helpless. In another location, the fishermen came with knives. It was scary and we expect the travel to worsen when we reach Somalia, but we are confident we will make it through all because we are prepared for the worst," says Kumar.

