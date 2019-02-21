Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Shipyard forays into fishing boat segment

Making its presence felt in the deep sea fishing boat building segment, the Cochin Shipyard has started building tuna long liner cum gillnetter fishing vessels.

Published: 21st February 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

The modern fishing boat launched by Cochin Shipyard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Making its presence felt in the deep sea fishing boat building segment, the Cochin Shipyard has started building tuna long liner cum gillnetter fishing vessels. The first batch of these vessels, designed and built by Cochin Shipyard for fishermen in Tamil Nadu, was flagged off by TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy through a video conference the other day.

The new fishing boats are sturdy and ideal for three-week-long fishing expeditions. Though the boats have been built under the Union Government's Blue Revolution scheme, with a 50 per cent subsidy from the Centre and 30 per cent subsidy from the Tamil Nadu Government, the shipyard is ready to take up commercial production, Shipyard spokesperson V Kala told Express.

"Though the cost exceeds `1 crore now, high volume of production will bring down the cost and it will be affordable. These vessels are designed and built with modern communication equipment and advanced net hauling and liner winches. The other facilities include galleys, bio-toilet, refrigerated seawater system and stainless steel PUF insulated Fish Hold to preserve the fish catch," she said.

The Shipyard is building 16 tuna longliner and gillnetting fishing vessels under the diversification scheme of trawling fishing boats into deep sea fishing boats. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Additional Director Johny Tom, MPEDA Chairman K S Srinivas and Shipyard chairman Madhu S Nair were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cochin Shipyard fishing boat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp