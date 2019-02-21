Home Cities Kochi

Fire and Rescue Services Dept lacks advanced equipment

The raging fire has put the spotlight back on the stark reality that the Fire and Rescue Service Department lacks sophisticated equipment to handle emergency situations.

Published: 21st February 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The raging fire has put the spotlight back on the stark reality that the Fire and Rescue Service Department lacks sophisticated equipment to handle emergency situations. The district administration has sought the assistance of BPCL as they have advanced machines for fire fighting. It was only after BPCL brought more advanced machines like the foam fighter the rescue workers were able to control the fire.

Hibi Eden MLA echoed a similar view. “The service of Fire and Rescue Service officials is exemplary. They are very much committed. But they did not have any advanced equipment except the facilities for spraying water. I have raised the issue several times in the Assembly,” said the MLA, who was present at the spot. 

“Had there not been a high rise building near the godown, how would the Fire and Rescue Service officers put out the blaze? The department lacks modern equipment for dealing with this kind of situations. Moreover, how could they rescue any persons trapped in the building?” asked Suresh S, a local resident.
To manage the situation, District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla contacted BPCL executive director. Subsequently, three fire tenders and specially trained officials in fire fighting were sent to the spot. According to the officers, BPCL used about 14,000 litres of foam to contain the fire.

According to the officers, the department had submitted a report to the government seeking measures to ensure greater efficiency after the Mid-August floods last year. However, there is no action yet. “All the issues have been discussed at different levels. Even if new machines are supplied they become redundant as there are no staff members who are trained to operate them,” said an officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp