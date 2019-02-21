Fire and Rescue Services Dept lacks advanced equipment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The raging fire has put the spotlight back on the stark reality that the Fire and Rescue Service Department lacks sophisticated equipment to handle emergency situations. The district administration has sought the assistance of BPCL as they have advanced machines for fire fighting. It was only after BPCL brought more advanced machines like the foam fighter the rescue workers were able to control the fire.

Hibi Eden MLA echoed a similar view. “The service of Fire and Rescue Service officials is exemplary. They are very much committed. But they did not have any advanced equipment except the facilities for spraying water. I have raised the issue several times in the Assembly,” said the MLA, who was present at the spot.

“Had there not been a high rise building near the godown, how would the Fire and Rescue Service officers put out the blaze? The department lacks modern equipment for dealing with this kind of situations. Moreover, how could they rescue any persons trapped in the building?” asked Suresh S, a local resident.

To manage the situation, District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla contacted BPCL executive director. Subsequently, three fire tenders and specially trained officials in fire fighting were sent to the spot. According to the officers, BPCL used about 14,000 litres of foam to contain the fire.

According to the officers, the department had submitted a report to the government seeking measures to ensure greater efficiency after the Mid-August floods last year. However, there is no action yet. “All the issues have been discussed at different levels. Even if new machines are supplied they become redundant as there are no staff members who are trained to operate them,” said an officer.