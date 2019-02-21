Guidelines issued for dealing with properties of persons in comatose state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued guidelines for dealing with the properties of persons lying in a comatose state. The condition of the person lying in comatose state shall be ascertained by a medical board, of which one member shall definitely be a qualified neurologist, held the court. A Division Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice N Anil Kumar issued the order on petitions filed by the wives and children of persons lying in comatose state seeking to appoint a guardian for dealing with the property of such persons.

As per the temporary guidelines issued by the court, persons seeking appointment of a guardian for a person lying in the comatose state shall disclose particulars of the property, both movable and immovable, owned and possessed by such persons. A revenue officer not below the rank of a tahsildar shall simultaneously visit the persons in comatose state at his residence and a report shall be procured regarding all the relevant facts and figures, including particulars of the close relatives, their financial condition and other aspects.

Those seeking appointment as guardian of persons in the comatose state shall be a close relative (spouse or children) and all persons to be classified as legal heirs in due course shall be in the party array. In the absence of suitable close relatives, Social Welfare Officers can be appointed as guardians.It has also been made clear in the guidelines that persons who apply for appointment as guardians shall be one who is legally competent to be appointed as a guardian.

Besides, the appointment of a guardian shall only be made in respect of specific properties and bank accounts/such other properties of the person lying in comatose state to be indicated in the order appointing the guardian.

The person appointed as guardian shall file a periodical report every six months before the Registrar General of the High Court, containing the particulars of all transactions done by the guardian in respect of the property of the person in comatose state and showing the utilisation of the fund received and spent by him/her.

The Registrar General shall maintain a separate register regarding the appointment of the guardians.

If there was any misuse of power or misappropriation of funds, and non-extension of required care and protection to persons in comatose state, the matter could be brought before the court for revoking the power of the guardian and taking appropriate action against the guardian and to appoint another person/public authority/social welfare officer as guardian.

