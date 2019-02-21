HC: No one can forcibly close down shops, stop vehicles during hartals 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that under the guise of hartal, nobody has the right to prevent other citizens from exercising their fundamental rights to carry on business or trade anywhere in India and also to move freely. Justice Sunil Thomas observed that hartal seekers were only intended to withdraw themselves from their work and persuade fellowmen to follow them.

That does not give them the freedom to take the law into their hands and compel others to stop vehicular traffic or force anybody to close down shops. The court issued the order while allowing the anticipatory bail petition filed by 24 people who are accused in a case registered by the Kunnamkulam police in connection with the hartal called on January 2.

According to the prosecution, the petitioners, who formed into an unlawful assembly to protest against the entry of women to Sabarimala, obstructed pathways and threatened shop owners to close down their shops. They committed mischief and when the police tried to obstruct them, they prevented the police from discharging official duties. The petitioners approached the court apprehending arrest.

The court directed the petitioners to appear before the investigating officer within 10 days and undergo interrogation. If they are proposed to be arrested, they shall be released on bail after executing a bond for a sum of `40,000 with two sureties for the same amount. The petitioners should also deposit a sum of `3,000 each before the Magistrate Court concerned, the court said.

The court issued the order while allowing the anticipatory bail petition filed by 24 people who are accused in a case registered by the Kunnamkulam police in connection with the hartal called on January 2