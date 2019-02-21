On the ‘podm’ with their ideas

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What is the result of an amalgamation between an electrical engineer, a mechanical engineer, a thermal engineer, an MBA graduate and a lawyer? Answer: A Kochi-based event management venture. And a good one at that. This is how Paul Jose Kachappilly, Victor Davis, Anish Mangalan, Rejoice Chembakassery and Don Panakkal created a name for themselves in the wedding industry with ‘PODM Events’.

Already unique since its inception three years ago with the company founders hailing from different professions, PODM Events became popular with their USP focusing entirely on family. “Our approach towards each event is what makes us unique and interesting from others. How would a brother or close relatives execute a wedding? That’s how we do it,” says Don.

Unlike many other companies who oversee what happens at an event, PODM Events is actively involved in each aspect of the wedding. “Our service is always family-oriented and just for the clients’ benefits. This includes even picking up relatives from the airport and dropping them off. Throughout the process, we are with the family asking what they need and fulfilling it to our best capacity. We deal with these needs exactly like how a family does,” says Rejoice.

The only way to be oriented this way, he says, is to focus on a single event at a time. “We are very particular about this,” he says.

This is not the only thing they are particular about. “Even after the wedding, we keep in touch with their families. We have had the honour to plan and organise more than one wedding in a family. We work out a vibe to create a creative relationship with the client. Also, we don’t have staff members in the company. When we need extra hands at an event, we bring in our family members which help in maintaining the standard. Furthermore, we make it a point to bring in something new for every event,” says Paul Jose.

Having successfully planned and organised over 100 weddings since 2016, customers of PODM Events are impressed. “I flew from the US with a lot of dreams regarding my wedding, but with little planning. They were like my family and took care of everything on your wedding,” says one customer.

Now, how did a group of friends - all from Angamaly - end up playing a major role in the wedding industry? “We were all doing our boring day jobs in different locations. Since college, all five of us kept organising events separately for many years.

Thankfully, it all just came together one fine day,” says Victor. Their breakthrough came after they were asked to plan and organise a wedding in Angamaly. Since then, there was no turning back. Currently, they focus on destination weddings. To be in sync with evolving wedding trends, the team of five are constantly on the lookout for innovative ideas. Most of PODM’s customers are from overseas. To cater to the overseas crowd, the team has also set up an office in Dubai.

The name of the company stands for the obvious ‘podium’. “It means the victory stand. We wanted to be the best in the field,” says Rejoice. And not just that. “We are happy to see the couples who have used our service getting to experience their ‘happily ever after’ just like their dream,” says Anish. PODM will be organising a flea market at Bristow Ground in Willingdon Island on February 23 and 24.