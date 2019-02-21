Home Cities Kochi

On the ‘podm’ with their ideas

PODM will be organising a flea market at Bristow Ground in Willingdon Island on February 23 and 24.

Published: 21st February 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: What is the result of an amalgamation between an electrical engineer, a mechanical engineer, a thermal engineer, an MBA graduate and a lawyer? Answer: A Kochi-based event management venture. And a good one at that. This is how Paul Jose Kachappilly, Victor Davis, Anish Mangalan, Rejoice Chembakassery and Don Panakkal created a name for themselves in the wedding industry with ‘PODM Events’.

Already unique since its inception three years ago with the company founders hailing from different professions, PODM Events became popular with their USP focusing entirely on family. “Our approach towards each event is what makes us unique and interesting from others. How would a brother or close relatives execute a wedding? That’s how we do it,” says Don. 

Unlike many other companies who oversee what happens at an event, PODM Events is actively involved in each aspect of the wedding. “Our service is always family-oriented and just for the clients’ benefits. This includes even picking up relatives from the airport and dropping them off. Throughout the process, we are with the family asking what they need and fulfilling it to our best capacity. We deal with these needs exactly like how a family does,” says Rejoice. 

The only way to be oriented this way, he says, is to focus on a single event at a time. “We are very particular about this,” he says. 

This is not the only thing they are particular about. “Even after the wedding, we keep in touch with their families. We have had the honour to plan and organise more than one wedding in a family. We work out a vibe to create a creative relationship with the client. Also, we don’t have staff members in the company. When we need extra hands at an event, we bring in our family members which help in maintaining the standard. Furthermore, we make it a point to bring in something new for every event,” says Paul Jose.

Having successfully planned and organised over 100 weddings since 2016, customers of PODM Events are impressed. “I flew from the US with a lot of dreams regarding my wedding, but with little planning. They were like my family and took care of everything on your wedding,” says one customer. 
Now, how did a group of friends - all from Angamaly - end up playing a major role in the wedding industry? “We were all doing our boring day jobs in different locations. Since college, all five of us kept organising events separately for many years.

Thankfully, it all just came together one fine day,” says Victor. Their breakthrough came after they were asked to plan and organise a wedding in Angamaly. Since then, there was no turning back. Currently, they focus on destination weddings. To be in sync with evolving wedding trends, the team of five are constantly on the lookout for innovative ideas. Most of PODM’s customers are from overseas. To cater to the overseas crowd, the team has also set up an office in Dubai.

The name of the company stands for the obvious ‘podium’. “It means the victory stand. We wanted to be the best in the field,” says Rejoice. And not just that. “We are happy to see the couples who have used our service getting to experience their ‘happily ever after’ just like their dream,” says Anish. PODM will be organising a flea market at Bristow Ground in Willingdon Island on February 23 and 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp