Quick action to prevent mosquito menace sought

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Irrespective of political differences, the councillors of both the ruling front as well as the Opposition asked the Mayor to find immediate measures to prevent the increasing mosquito menace in the city. Raising the issue at the Corporation council meeting held on Wednesday, Opposition leader K J Antony said the Health Department failed in finding an effective solution to preventing the increasing mosquito menace.

“A majority of the Corporation staff do not know how many fogging machines are there and how many of them are in a working condition,” said Antony. Councillor O P Sunil said the Corporation authorities should take immediate steps for mosquito eradication. “Otherwise, there are heavy chances for the spread of mosquito-borne diseases,” he said. Councillor V P Chandran asked the Mayor to convene an urgent meeting of councillors for implementing mosquito eradication plans in their wards.

The councillors also sought action against the establishment functioning at Panampilly Nagar without a proper licence. Some councillors also raised the issues faced by the people because of potable water shortage. The delay in the distribution of welfare pensions was also discussed at the meeting.

Protest on illegal buildings

Later, the Opposition councillors boycotted the council meeting citing the delay in taking action against those buildings functioning without proper licences. They demanded an inquiry into the buildings which have violated the building rules.

The Opposition councillors said the inquiry should be launched with the support of the government. They also cited the building near Ernakulam South which caught fire on Wednesday as an example. Meanwhile, the Mayor said the superintendent engineer was instructed to conduct an inquiry into the fire incident on Wednesday.