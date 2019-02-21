Home Cities Kochi

Research on data analytics platform to begin today 

The aim is to make Kochi a world-class metro city incorporating AI (Artificial Intelligence), machine learning and data analytics techniques over its various transit-related data.

Published: 21st February 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The inauguration of ‘Intelligent CPS Data Analytics Platform for a Metro Rail Transport System’, a joint research programme of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology and Jyothi Engineering College, Thrissur, will be held on Wednesday. 

The aim is to make Kochi a world-class metro city incorporating AI (Artificial Intelligence), machine learning and data analytics techniques over its various transit-related data. This is the first of its kind project in the public transport sector in the country. The Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has allocated `25 lakh for this project. 
Suresh Gopi MP will inaugurate the research programme.  

