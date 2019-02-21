Spotlight’s on the suburbs

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the dense population and scarcity of land in the city areas, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has come up with a proposal to develop Kochi Economic City focusing on the suburbs.

The proposal has been included in the annual budget of the agency for the year 2019-20, which was presented on Wednesday. The Kochi Economic City will incorporate the township project mentioned in the State Government budget.

GCDA chairman V Saleem, in the post-budget press conference, said the agency will also look into expanding its present boundaries/jurisdiction to neighbouring municipalities and other local bodies if necessary.

"We will soon rope in an international agency to conduct a detailed study and prepare a master plan for the Kochi Economic City project. Based on the report, we will hold discussions with the government on the expansion of jurisdiction and mode of implementation of the project. A total of Rs one crore has been allocated in this year's budget for the same," said Saleem.

The proposal mainly aims at creating satellite cities by offering better interconnection between nine municipality and 21 grama panchayats under GCDA's limit. The satellite cities will have industrial units along with special focus on various sectors including health, education, tourism, electronics, IT, sports, hospitality and various other services. The existing road network, water transport network, Nedumbassery Airport, Metro Rail, Kochi International Container Transhipment Terminal and the proposed Kochi-Coimbatore commercial corridor will ensure better connectivity to the satellite cities.

“We are planning to give priority ot Aluva, Angamaly and Perumbavoor areas while developing the satellite cities, "added Saleem.