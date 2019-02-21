Home Cities Kochi

Team of techies to develop app for cancer detection

Learn to code. Develop apps for social causes while the learning progresses. A team of techies and tech enthusiasts in Kozhikode are on a 12-day mission to achieve this.

A team of tech enthusiasts learning mobile app coding at Mobile 10 X in Government Cyber Park Kozhikode  T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Learn to code. Develop apps for social causes while the learning progresses. A team of techies and tech enthusiasts in Kozhikode are on a 12-day mission to achieve this. They will develop an early cancer detection mobile app. 

This is the brainchild of PING Foundation, a tech NGO. Nikhil Kilivayil, secretary of the foundation, said many usually learn the basics of the mobile app development but without creating an end product. 
The NGO plans to teach tech enthusiasts coding and create apps with a social impact. As part of the effort, the NGO has selected 30 youngsters through a screening test and is training them at the workshop You-Turn 2.0. The workshop that began on Sunday was inaugurated by District Collector Sambasiva Rao. Shijo John, president of the PING Foundation, said the app is developed with the help of doctors. "The doctors provided a  database of the disease and the students will use it in the app," he said.

If cancer is identified early, in the first or second stage of the disease, it is curable. But, most of the people recognise the disease only at the later stage. It is in this context that the app gains significance. The app also has a questionnaire to check the symptoms and the details of the nearest cancer treatment facility.
Nikhil said the foundation is forming a network of tech volunteers in the city. College students will be in the network. They will approach people to conduct a survey that helps identify the disease. 

The app will be released in Google play store and works in open source method. So, the learners can improve the features of the app in future. Even if they get jobs, the volunteers can contribute the app as tech volunteers.

Survey 
The app will be released in Google play store. 

